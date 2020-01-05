Home

T.M. Ralph Funeral Homes - Plantation
7001 NW 4th St., NW 70th Ave and NW 4th St
Plantation, FL 33317
(954) 587-6888
James Connor
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
T.M. Ralph Funeral Homes - Plantation
7001 NW 4th St., NW 70th Ave and NW 4th St
Plantation, FL 33317
Burial
Following Services
Lauderdale Memorial Park
2001 SW 4th Ave
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
James Mathewson Connor Obituary
It is with sorrow that we announce the passing of James Mathewson Connor, age 84, on Dec. 26, 2019, at his Hollywood Fl residence after a long illness. James was a resident of Ft. Lauderdale since 1948. He spent 4 years in the United States Navy after graduating from Ft. Lauderdale High School in 1953. He was given the honor of an appointment to the US Naval Academy in Annapolis but decided against it since he planned on going to college. During his time in the Navy, he had the highest score (only missed 1 question) on an accounting test given to more than 1,300 people. He proceeded to graduate from University of Miami with a Bachelors Degree in Industrial Engineering. After that, he became an accountant for Haskins and Sells (now known as Deliotte) in California. He then returned to his beloved Ft Lauderdale where he managed and owned investment properties. One of his true joys was rooting for the Miami Hurricanes (never the Gators!) for many years. His other joy was riding motorcycles to the beach, to the mountains, to Daytona or just around town.

James was born to the late James Connor and Marienne Connor. He is survived by his sisters, Marienne Connor of Ft. Lauderdale, Nancy Connolly (Bill) of Dacula, GA, nephew James Connolly (Andrea) of Lawrenceville, GA, niece Sharon French (Chris) of Rye, NY as well as several grand nieces and grand nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at T.M, Ralph Funeral Home located 7001 NW 4th St., Plantation, Fl, 33317 www.tmralph.com . Burial will be directly after the service at Lauderdale Memorial Park, 2001 SW 4th Ave., Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33315.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 5, 2020
