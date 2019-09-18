Home

James P. Geraci


1947 - 2019
Jim Geraci, 71, passed away September 5, 2019.

He was born in Brooklyn, New York, November 20, 1947 to Caroline and Angelo Geraci.

Jim worked on Wall Street at Lehman Brothers at young age of 19. He moved to South Florida in 1973. Jim was proprietor of Geraci Florist until he retired in March, 2018.

He is survived by his Beloved, Faye Gordon, his daughters Madeline and Carol, grandchildren Steven and Lainey.

Sister, Annette McAuliffe, Niece Mariana (John) Grass, Great Niece Abigail, Nephew Michael.

Other siblings, Paul Geraci, Douglas Geraci, Sharon Freilich, Nieces and Nephews.

A celebration of Life Gathering of family and friends was held at the home of Faye Gordon, Sunday, September 8,2019

Jim had a love for singing, sport cars and golf.

He will be missed by all.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 18, 2019
