James P. Wood
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather James P. Wood, 93, of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida passed away on June 6, 2020. He was a beloved father of predeceased daughter, Linda Jean Rieber and survived by; James Wood II and wife Diane Wood; grandfather of Lisa Kontogiannnis, Danielle, and James Wood III and great grandfather of Steven, Anthony and Peter Kontogiannis.

James was born on December 11, 1926 in Ray City, Georgia to Dewey Franklin Wood and Lela Idela Wood. He married Kathryn Mayfield in 1944. After moving to Ft. Lauderdale, James began working for Gulf Oil as a tanker driver. Over the years, the couple welcomed two children into their home and James set about teaching them strength and honor. His children remember him as a driven and honorable father who encouraged them to pursue their goals.

He was a generous, witty and dedicated individual, who loved his family and who was passionate about his love for God. He was an active and dedicated deacon to The First Baptist Church of Ft. Lauderdale.

A funeral is scheduled for June 19, 2020 at Forest Lawn South Memorial Gardens, 2401 SW 64th Ave, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33317. A viewing will be held from 11 am -1 pm followed by the service at 1:00 pm with an interment at 2pm. All are welcome to attend and celebrate James's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Wounded Warriors of America. The family would like to thank John and Nadine Bell along with their children; John Jr. and Chris for their endless love and care.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Viewing
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Funeral
01:00 PM
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
2401 Southwest 64th Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317
9547929360
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved