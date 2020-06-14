Beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather James P. Wood, 93, of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida passed away on June 6, 2020. He was a beloved father of predeceased daughter, Linda Jean Rieber and survived by; James Wood II and wife Diane Wood; grandfather of Lisa Kontogiannnis, Danielle, and James Wood III and great grandfather of Steven, Anthony and Peter Kontogiannis.
James was born on December 11, 1926 in Ray City, Georgia to Dewey Franklin Wood and Lela Idela Wood. He married Kathryn Mayfield in 1944. After moving to Ft. Lauderdale, James began working for Gulf Oil as a tanker driver. Over the years, the couple welcomed two children into their home and James set about teaching them strength and honor. His children remember him as a driven and honorable father who encouraged them to pursue their goals.
He was a generous, witty and dedicated individual, who loved his family and who was passionate about his love for God. He was an active and dedicated deacon to The First Baptist Church of Ft. Lauderdale.
A funeral is scheduled for June 19, 2020 at Forest Lawn South Memorial Gardens, 2401 SW 64th Ave, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33317. A viewing will be held from 11 am -1 pm followed by the service at 1:00 pm with an interment at 2pm. All are welcome to attend and celebrate James's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Wounded Warriors of America. The family would like to thank John and Nadine Bell along with their children; John Jr. and Chris for their endless love and care.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 14, 2020.