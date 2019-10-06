|
James "Mango" Patrick Buckwald passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones, on September 30, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, FL at the age of 52. He leaves behind his significant other, Holly Booth; his father and step-mother, James and Urla Buckwald; his brother and sister-in-law, Kevin Buckwald and Rachel DeVore; his nieces, Elizabeth and Grace Buckwald; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins across the country.
Mango was born on September 16, 1967 in Point Pleasant, NJ, and spent his formative years in Brick, NJ and Portsmouth, VA. He graduated from Churchland High School and afterward, attended Radford University before enlisting into the United States Army. While serving his country, Mango was awarded the Bronze Star for his actions in Desert Storm.
Mango moved to South Florida after his enlistment was over, where he began the biggest adventures of his life, working first as a mate, and then as a Captain in the sport fishing industry. During this period, Mango accomplished many great feats, including breaking a fishing world record. It would be difficult to find a fisherman in South Florida who didn't know and love Mango!
In recent years, Mango became landlocked and converted his skills to become the Southeast Regional Manager at Gray Taxidermy, where he excelled and was a beloved member of the team.
Mango was a blast of energy when he walked into the room. Amusing, enthusiastic, and full of life! He was an apprentice superior golfer, budding fantasy football guru, prolific 'Seinfeld' referencer, giver of nicknames, and an avid Miami Dolphins fan.
Mango requested to be cremated without a viewing. His ashes will be interred at sea, at the Port Everglades Whistle Buoy in Fort Lauderdale, FL on October 16, 2019 at 4 pm (monitor VHF channel 7). A celebration of Mango's life will follow from 6 to 8 pm at the Fort Lauderdale public beach across from A Dock; all are welcome.
The family would especially like to thank the love of Mango's life, Holly Booth, who treasured him until the bitter end, for her dedicated care and devotion, and for making Mango's last adventures full of light and love.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Melanoma Research Foundation at https://melanoma.org/
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019