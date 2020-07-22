1/2
Rev. James R. Corgee Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. James R. Corgee, Jr., the long-time Pastor at Luther Memorial Church in Hollywood, FL, passed away on July 20 at his home in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, FL. He was 87.

Pastor Corgee was born in Philadelphia, PA, the son of James and Beora (Swilley) Corgee. He earned his B.A. from Muhlenberg College in 1955 and his Master of Divinity degree from the Lutheran Theological Seminary in Philadelphia in 1958. He graduated from the U.S. Army Chaplain School in 1957 and served 12 years in the Reserves.

After serving at several churches in the New York City area, Pastor Corgee was installed as Pastor at St. Luke's Church in Farmingdale, NY in 1968. He served there for 29 years before retiring to Ft. Lauderdale in 1998. His retirement was short-lived as he was called back into service in 1999 as interim Pastor of Luther Memorial Church in Hollywood. What was supposed to be a four-week stint turned into 17 more years of service before he finally retired in 2016.

Pastor Corgee is survived by his cousins Tom and Alma Gass of Glenside, PA, Cap and Kathy Knight of Media, PA, Sandra Knight of Elizabethtown, PA, Randy Knight of Coatesville, PA, John and Sue Gummel of Havertown, PA, Linda Dutton of Richmond, ME, Dave and Dolores Britton of Carpenteria, CA, Gaeton Cugino of Galloway, NJ and Jeffrey and Mary Cugino of Egg Harbor, NJ, as well as his dear friend Mark Brown of Lauderdale-By-The-Sea.

Pastor Corgee was a kind and compassionate gentleman who touched many people's lives, both inside the church and out. He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all who knew him. A memorial service will be planned in the future at Luther Memorial Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
14 entries
July 23, 2020
Beloved pastor and wonderful friend. Officiated at our wedding and baptized our 2 daughters. He will be greatly missed.
Linda Lundsten
Friend
July 23, 2020
i have known Jim for over 50 years .his unique sense of humor will be missed
vince sirangelo
Friend
July 23, 2020
Grove of 100 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kenneth Butler
July 23, 2020
He was a great Pastor at St. Luke's Church n Farmingdale, Long Island. He was one of kind and very much loved here. He will be missed, please share any arrangements made for Pastor, God Rest his Soul.
Bonnie Perratto
Friend
July 22, 2020
WHAT IS THERE TO SAY WHEN YOU HAVE KNOWN SOMEONE SINCE THE 9TH OF SEPTEMBER, 1939 ? (FIRST DAY OF ELEMENTARY SCHOOL). JAMES RAVEN HAS BEEN PART OF MY LIFE EVER SINCE. HE EITHER OFFICIATED OR ASSISTED IN OUR MARRIAGES, BAPTISMS, FUNERALS, AND ALL THE GOOD TIMES. DO I MISS HIM? YOU BET I DO!! ! I MISS HIS CLASSY PARENTS, ALSO.
HOWARD BLACK
Friend
July 22, 2020
A colleague, mentor and dearest friend. Sadly missed. Thanks for the memories!
Rev. Rodney and Mitzi Eberhardt
Friend
July 22, 2020
Dearest Pastor, Mentor, and Friend for over 40 years.... already sorely missed!
Jeff and Tara Gaab
Friend
July 22, 2020
Dearest Pastor, Mentor, and Friend for 50 years... already sorely missed!
Jeffrey & Tara Gaab
Friend
July 22, 2020
Jim was a wonderful person who brought joy to many and especially those in my family whose lives he touched in a very welcoming and loving way. He made everyone smile and made all occasions more joyful. May he rest in peace.
Lois F.
Friend
July 22, 2020
We met Reverend Corgee a few years after we moved to Farmingdale, NY. He had just been installed at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church and we were looking for a church for our family. I was Catholic but looking to raise our daughter in a faith closer to our personal beliefs. We found Pastor Corgee to be so personable and caring. He helped us through a process when we were considering adoption and was always willing to solve problems in a compassionate way. He married our daughter in a beautiful interfaith ceremony, which he arranged with a rabbi friend of his. We missed him terribly when he decided to retire, but always looked forward to his visits to Farmingdale. Rest In Peace dear man, Our prayers are with you.
Carole & Frank DiPaola
Friend
July 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. A fine man and dedicated Pastor
Nell and Clyde Bedenbaugh
Friend
July 22, 2020
His ability to make all feel welcomed and appreciated was second to none. He will be missed.
Sam B
Friend
July 22, 2020
Jim was loving and supportive to everyone he met, not least of all my grandparents. Having him with our family was an incredible thing. I'm so glad we all got to have Jim as a part of our lives.
Megan B.
July 21, 2020
Very sad and very sorry. Have known Pastor Corgee for nearly 50 years as a Pastor and a friend. He set the standard for pastors for my lifetime. He was the best
Bruce & Becky Mend
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved