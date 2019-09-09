Home

James R. Vincelli


1944 - 2019
James R. Vincelli Obituary
James R Vincelli, 75 of Ormond Beach, FL went home to the Lord on Friday, September 6th 2019. James was born in Rochester NY on June 28th 1944 to Vito & Lena Vincelli. A Florida resident since 1978, James raised his family in Boca Raton. James is survived by his wife, Annette of Ormond Beach, his two daughters Dianne (Ken) of Ft. Lauderdale and Joanne of Lake Worth, their Mother, Jane, his four grandchildren, Holly, Robert, Michael and Austin, his loving siblings, Alfred (Barbara) of Clearwater & Jeannie Bianchi of Rochester, NY, sister-in-law Elaine Vincelli, his step-children Christopher & Elizabeth, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. James was preceded in death by his parents, Brother, Vito and Brother-in-law Tony Bianchi.A celebration of life service will be held at a later date in South Florida.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 9, 2019
