James Smith
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
T. M. Ralph Funeral Home Sawgrass/Weston - Sunrise
371 NW 136th Ave., NW 136th Ave at NW 2 Street
Sunrise, FL 33325
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Lighthouse Calvary United
Davie, FL
Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:30 AM
South FLorida VA National Cemetery
James Richard Smith Obituary
Pastor James (Jim) Richard Smith, 74 of Davie, FL entered into the arms of Jesus on 25 January 2020. Pastor Jim, was also known as Corporal, Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Uncle, and Friend. Jim is survived by his 2 children, Tabitha Westbrook & Aaron Smith, & his grandson, Isaiah Westbrook. Preceding him in death were his beloved wife, of nearly 52 years Kathy; parents, Vernon & Betty Smith, his siblings, Janet, Bob, Bill, & Betty.As a family, we firmly believe that Jim's last breath on earth was his first breath in heaven where he was welcomed by our Savior, Jesus. As such, services are a Celebration of Life for him and a "see you later" for his family in Christ.Services will be at his home church, where he worshipped & led many as pastor in prayer at Lighthouse Calvary United, now the Local Church in Davie, Saturday at 10:00AM. Friends will be received at the T.M.Ralph Funeral Home 371 NW 136 Avenue Sunrise on Friday from 4:00-7:00PM.Burial will be Wednesday, January 29 at South Florida National Cemetery at 10:30 AM. To read more visit tmralph.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 23, 2020
