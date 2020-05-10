James Robert Brown, age 85, died of internal cancer on May 3, 2020 at John Knox Village in Pompano Beach, Fl. He was born in Pendleton, IN on July 26, 1934. He graduated from New Castle High School in 1952. Jim then went on to attend Hanover College where he met the love of his life, Ruth Haase. They married on May 13, 1956 and celebrated 64 wonderful years together.Jim came to Ft. Laud. and soon started his landscaping business called "Supreme Gardens". Jim served in the Army Reserves for five years.For 17 years Jim volunteered at WAFG which was part of Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church. He was the disc jockey for the afternoon drive time segment called "Homeward Bound". He made many great friends over his 45 years at C.R.P.C. and was grateful for his time at Westminster Academy. He has enjoyed attending New Hope Community Church.Jim will be remembered for his faith in God, love for his family and his servant's heart. He believed he was graciously chosen by God to belong to him. He wanted others to know they must trust in Christ alone to have a true relationship with God. So that when your last day is called you too can confidently declare like Jim, "I am ready and Homeward Bound for Heaven."Jim is survived by his wife Ruth, his son Ron and daughters Bev and Bonnie. He has 8 Grandchildren, 4 Great Grandchildren, 2 sisters and several nieces and nephews.You may leave an online condolence for Jim onA Celebration of life Ceremony will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to New Hope Community Church in Ft. Laud., FL.