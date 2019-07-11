|
|
73, long-time resident of Hollywood, died June 30, 2019. He was born July 26, 1945, in Trenton NJ to Arrison and Ruth Fell. He graduated from South Broward High School, served in the military, attended Broward Community College and worked for the City of Hollywood as a licensed electrician until his retirement.
He was predeceased by his twin sister, Janette LaBar and his brother Donald Fell. He is survived by his sister Grace Vigness of Fort Myers, his significant other, Wasana Tanitsorakul, his ex-wife, Lillian Fell and 4 nephews. Cremation was handled by Fred Hunter. At Jim's request, no formal service will be held.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 11, 2019