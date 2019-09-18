|
James Seaton Knight died September 3 at Denver Hospice after a nine-month battle with esophageal cancer. He was 57.
Jimmy, as his immediate family called him, was named for his great-grandfather, James Seaton Knight, who built the Lauderdale Beach Hotel at the beach in 1936. which was operated by the Knight and Stilwell families until its sale in 1974. A 1980 Fort Lauderdale High School graduate, Jimmy attended Fort Lewis College in Durango, CO and lived in Vail from 1968-1970 and from 1992 for several years before moving to Denver where he worked for Dish Network as a senior buyer. Industrious even as a little kid, he rode his bike to nearby McDonald's to sweep the floor at 6 am when he was only 10. Jimmy had a great sense of humor and a keen wit.
He is survived by his mother Connie Knight, Ft Lauderdale; father James E. Knight, Clemmons, NC; twin Keith Bracken Knight, Pembroke Pines; sister Lynne Campbell, Vail; half-brother Charles (Dow) Knight, Pompano Beach; niece Taylor Campbell, Gig Harbor, WA and 12 cousins. In his memory donations may be made to The Denver Hospice, 501 S Cherry St, Denver 80246-1328, thedenverhospice.org, a nonprofit whose staff took terrific care of him for two weeks.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 18, 2019