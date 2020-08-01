Jim Kiernan, a long time Fort Lauderdale resident passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer on July 27, 2020 in his home at the age of 77. He is survived by his loving wife Jackie, his brothers, Mike (Candice), John (Nancy) and children Scott (Rosie), Tom (Christine), Janie, Kim, Sean, his predeceased daughter Kimberly and grandchildren, Chloe, Carly, Mason, Connor, Lance, AR, Jackie, Katrina, and Lilly. He was born to Thomas and Mabel Kiernan in Indianapolis on April 30, 1943.
Jim learned at an early age the importance of hard work. He worked in Advertising Sales for multiple Florida Newspapers, including the Sun-Sentinel. For the past 32 years, Jim was a key member of PDI Plastics/Saneck International as a Sales Manager.
He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Ft. Lauderdale. In his spare time, Jim enjoyed spending time with his family, reading, playing golf, and attending garage sales on the weekends.
Jim's respectful presence, integrity and selflessness was admired by all who knew him. The memorial and celebrations of his life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Leukemia Society
or to the non-profit organization of your choice. Jim's family thanks you for your love, support and prayers.