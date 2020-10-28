James T. Magyar was 75 years old, born in Philadelphia, PA and grew up in Fort Washington, PA. Jim moved to Fort Lauderdale, FL in 1995 to be with his life partner, Helene Pasternak. Jim is survived by his son Michael (partner Erin), daughter Marie and two grandchildren, Miles and Sarah. Burial of Jim's ashes and a celebration of his life will take place later in 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial donations be made to Helen Keller International or the National Foundation of the Blind.



