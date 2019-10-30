Home

Manes Funeral Home Inc. - Newport
363 East Main Street
Newport, TN 37821
423-623-6952
James T. McIntyre Obituary
James T. McIntyre, age 62, passed away at his home on Friday, October 25th in Parrottsville, Tennessee. He was pre-deceased by his father, Daniel O. and his brother Steven T. "Jim" is survived by his loving daughter Noelle McIntyre and her husband Steve Cocoros with his grandson, Nicholas; his loving son, Blair Brown; his Dear Mother, Joanne McIntyre – and devoted siblings and their spouses: Mary Jo Hendijani, Kathy McIntyre, Mr. and Mrs. Daniel (Gail) McIntyre, Mr. and Mrs. Robert (Dottie) McIntyre, and Brian McIntyre. James leaves behind many cousins, aunts, uncles, with numerous nieces and nephews. The family will celebrate his life with a private ceremony at a later date. Cards may be sent to: 910 SW 27th Avenue Boynton Beach, FL 33435
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 30, 2019
