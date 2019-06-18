James Vincent Felicio



James "Jim" Vincent Felicio passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019. He was 90 years old. Jim was born on July 5, 1928 in Brooklyn, New York to parents Robert and Mary (nee DeMarinis) Felicio. After graduation, he joined the National Guard proudly serving for over ten years as 2nd Lieutenant. He married the love of his life, Paula Redenz, in 1952. They moved to Long Island and raised their three children before moving to Boca Raton in 1970. Jim retired as a production supervisor for Reeves Instrument Corporation, a manufacturing company of radar systems during the Cold War, where he worked for forty years. He enjoyed his volunteer work for the Boca Raton Police Crime Watch for over twenty years. He was a faithful and loving husband, a proud father and cherished grandfather. He left us with many beautiful memories. Jim is survived by Paula, his wife of 67 years; son James M. Felicio (Lynn); daughter Linda O'Connell (Robert) and son Ronald Felicio as well as grandsons: Robert, Jr. and Andrew O'Connell. He was preceded in death by his sister Joan Orlando and survived by sister Palma Scholl.



Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday from 2-4pm and 6-8:30pm at Glick Family Funeral Home with a Funeral Service at 11:00am on Thursday at the funeral home, followed by interment at the Boca Raton Mausoleum. Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 18, 2019