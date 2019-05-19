Hartwick, James W. ( Jim), 84 of Sunrise FL, a respected and well known owner of HARTWICK & SONS, passed away on Wednesday, April 17,2019. Jim was a Heavy Machinery Mechanic and Hydraulic Engineer. He formed and co-owned BoreMaster Inc. of Opa-Locka, FL in 1973 with business partner Tom Smith. Together they specialized in underground boring and land development until 1988 when Jim started Hartwick & Sons. He worked with Resolve Marine Group from 1999-2019 designing and building specialized salvage equipment. Jim was a Legend in the Industry. He enjoyed watching his three sons grow up in the business with him. He was a devoted father and family man who had many friends. He was also a Freemason and Past Master of the Seminole Masonic Lodge in Fort Lauderdale. Born on October 8, 1934 in Detroit MI., he was a resident of Fort Lauderdale, FL for many years before moving to Davie, FL then onto Sunrise, FL. Jim enjoyed what he did and worked every day doing what he loved and helping others any way he could. He was a devoted loving father, grandfather and great- grandfather to his family. Preceded in death by his eldest child Matthew, Jim is survived by Matthew's wife Rhonda with children, Wade, Beau, Billy. Daughter Juliet Hartwick-Coughlin and Shawn Coughlin. Sons, T.J. Hartwick and Tabitha Hartwick with granddaughters Jaiden and Shelby. Sons Chris Hartwick and Beau Hartwick. Great-grandchildren of Wade Hartwick, Keighlee Marie and Abree. Adopted family Frank and Linda Cichon with grandchildren Jessica and Christopher. Private Family Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home (954) 587-6888 tmralph.com Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary