James William Solomon Sr. finished his journey in this life on June 11, 2020 in Deerfield Beach, Florida in his own home. He was 93 years old born on December 19, 1926 of Albany, Georgia. He leaves behind: His wife Harriet Solomon; His children:James Solomon Jr.,Lorraine Solomon, Christopher Holmes, Rena'Solomon, Leonard Solomon and Step-children Joy Binns, and Lynmay Thompson; His daughter-in-law Suzy Solomon; His grandchildren:Dalton Solomon, Emerald Solomon, Dwan BaityJr., Anthony Solomon, Andrew Solomon, and Joshua Solomon; His Great-grandchildren:Landon Solomon,Johanna Berjarano, Vanessa Solomon, and Angel Rios.



