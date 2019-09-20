|
|
Jamie was born on July 28, 1986. She passed peacefully on September 16, 2019 in her Coral Springs home. Jamie was preceded in death by her mother Leeann Sullivan, grandparents, aunt and uncles. Jamie was one of 6 children and an AMAZING MeMe to 11 nieces and nephews. She was loved by so many people and their children. She was survived by a loving fiance PC & family, father Tom Sullivan, sisters Brittany (Daniel), Theresa. Brothers Wesley (Tonya) Shaun (Amy) and CJ. Former sister in law Mykel. Viewing Friday evening at 5pm-8pm, service Saturday at 12:30pm both held at Kraeer Funeral Home 200 Copans Road, Pompano Beach.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 20, 2019