Jane Eisenfeld of Delray Beach, formerly of North Miami, passed away November 18. Beloved wife of the late Seymour (Sy) Eisenfeld, loving mother of Howard Eisenfeld (Sisi), Ilene Lewis (Jack) and Peppy Eisenfeld (Ellen). Cherished grandmother of Jason & Stacey Lewis and Alex Eisenfeld. Jane and her husband, Sy, taught Ballroom dancing and both loved square dancing. A memorial service will be held Fri. Nov. 22 at 10:00 AM at Riverside-Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 7205 W. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 20, 2019