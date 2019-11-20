Home

Riverside Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
7205 West Atlantic Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33446
(561) 496-7550
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Riverside Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
7205 West Atlantic Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33446
Jane Eisenfeld Obituary
Jane Eisenfeld of Delray Beach, formerly of North Miami, passed away November 18. Beloved wife of the late Seymour (Sy) Eisenfeld, loving mother of Howard Eisenfeld (Sisi), Ilene Lewis (Jack) and Peppy Eisenfeld (Ellen). Cherished grandmother of Jason & Stacey Lewis and Alex Eisenfeld. Jane and her husband, Sy, taught Ballroom dancing and both loved square dancing. A memorial service will be held Fri. Nov. 22 at 10:00 AM at Riverside-Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 7205 W. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 20, 2019
