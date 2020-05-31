Born 8/24/43 in Valparaiso, IN. Died 5/13/20 in Hollywood, FL.



Jan passed away at home from complications of ALS. She was 76 years old. Jan was born in Indiana but spent her early life in Chicago, IL. She lived many years in Hollywood, FL.



Jan was a wonderful, nonjudgmental friend. She loved others unconditionally and will be deeply missed by all. Her fondest hobby was a pet sitting business. She loved helping the small animals. Jan was a graduate of Foreman High School, Chicago, IL. She had a career as a respiratory therapist.



Jan is survived by her son, Tyrone Courtney; much beloved sister, Patricia A. Glienna; and her best friend of 65 years, Sher Wiktor.



Jan is preceded in death by her son, Thomas Kumbera; ex-husband, Greg Kumbera; father, Ross W. Courtney; mother, Doris K. Courtney.



Jan will be cremated in accordance with her wishes. A memorial will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store