Janet K. Courtney
1943 - 2020
Born 8/24/43 in Valparaiso, IN. Died 5/13/20 in Hollywood, FL.

Jan passed away at home from complications of ALS. She was 76 years old. Jan was born in Indiana but spent her early life in Chicago, IL. She lived many years in Hollywood, FL.

Jan was a wonderful, nonjudgmental friend. She loved others unconditionally and will be deeply missed by all. Her fondest hobby was a pet sitting business. She loved helping the small animals. Jan was a graduate of Foreman High School, Chicago, IL. She had a career as a respiratory therapist.

Jan is survived by her son, Tyrone Courtney; much beloved sister, Patricia A. Glienna; and her best friend of 65 years, Sher Wiktor.

Jan is preceded in death by her son, Thomas Kumbera; ex-husband, Greg Kumbera; father, Ross W. Courtney; mother, Doris K. Courtney.

Jan will be cremated in accordance with her wishes. A memorial will be held at a later date.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 31, 2020.
May 30, 2020
The bond that Jan created with me can never be broken- not even by death. She is and always will be a part of me. Sher and Jan were very lucky to have the friendship they shared. Everyone deserves a friendship like theirs but very rarely does it happen.
Dena Goldstein
Friend
