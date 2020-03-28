|
Janet Monroe Forsgren of Fort Lauderdale, passed away on March 17, 2020 at the age of 77. Janet was born on March 13th in Dunkirk, NY. Janet lived life to the fullest in so many ways, all uniquely Janet. Family was her most treasured gift, which included her closest friends who were the loves of her life. She put passion into all she did, whether it was organizing a party, buying the most thoughtful gifts, playing dominoes with her friends, or simply making lists, which was definitely one of her favorite things to do. Janet was a woman who was always put together in style and elegance, with manners to rival. She was an example of class and grace, tenacity and love, and a role model for how to live to all who loved her. She is survived by her husband, Keith Forsgren of Florida, her oldest son, Todd (Janice) Forsgren and grand daughters, Hailey and Camryn of Florida, youngest son, Brett (Raquel) Forsgren of Illinois, two sisters, Jane (Pat) Murphy of Ohio, and Susan (Bob) Marshall of Maryland, two brothers, Ted Monroe and Nick (Kathy) Monroe of Vermont and her brother-in-law, Craig Forsgren of Virginia.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 28, 2020