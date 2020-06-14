Janette Furness, 82 of Pompano Beach, FL passed away peacefully on June 10th, 2020. She was the wife of the late Bob Furness for over 54 years. She is survived by her daughter and son in-law, Deanna and Robert Hedigan and grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Trey Hedigan. Janette loved life and enjoyed teaching Spanish, snorkeling in the ocean, and salsa dancing. She was our Bolivian firecracker and will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be held privately. Janette and Bob's ashes will be scattered at sea at a later date. To leave her family an online condolence message, please visit: www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 14, 2020.