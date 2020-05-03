Janice E. Test, nee Schuelke, 93, a former resident of Deerfield Beach, Florida and Wakefield, Rhode Island, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the Sunrise Assisted Living facility in Park Ridge, Illinois. She was the adored wife for 70 years of the late Frederick L. Test, and the beloved mother of Fred, Jr. (Shannon), Richard (Janice), and Joan (Abdo Soliman). She is also survived by grandchildren Andrew, Elizabeth, Irene, Natalie, and Ali. Janice was raised in Meriden Connecticut, the daughter of the late Emil and Esther (Haller) Schuelke, and was preceded in death by her brother Robert Schuelke. Janice met her husband Frederick while attending Lasell College in Boston, where she graduated with an associate's degree in Art in 1946. She earned her bachelor's degree in Home Economics Education from the University of Rhode Island in 1964, teaching home economics at Westerly (RI) junior high school for several years in the early 70's. Janice loved art, nature, and the ocean. She combined these interests in her many beautiful watercolor paintings of the ocean and beaches in Florida and Rhode Island as well as historical sites in Holland. Her other hobbies and pleasures included design, knitting and sewing, swimming, and music. Jan and Fred were extensive world travelers, camping across the USA twice, visiting almost every continent, and twice living in Holland for a year. Jan and Fred were members of the Boca Raton Congregational Church. Janice's family, relatives, neighbors and friends remember her loving care, warmth, and generosity. Memorial services will be held in Rhode Island at a future date to be announced.



