|
|
teacher and registered nurse, born in Albert Town, Trelawny, Jamaica, West Indies, age 77 years, died on February 13, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Jascinth M. Williams is survived by: her son, Dean Chong and his wife Tammara Chong; her daughter, Paula Chong-Lawrence and her husband, Jeremiah A. Lawrence; her daughter, Carol Chong-Francis and her husband, Lans E. Francis and her daughter, Karen Williams North; her grand-children: Dwayne Chong, Kaithlyn Chong, Cheyanne Chong, Chris Johnson, Nico Francis, Jehan Francis, Chad-Ross Lawrence, Chris-Lloyd Lawrence, Chai Lawrence, Joseph North, Jr. and seven great-grandchildren.
A funeral is scheduled for Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens South located at 2401 Davie Road, Davie FL 33317, U.S.A.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2020