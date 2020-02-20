Home

Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens
2401 Davie Road
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317
(954) 792-9360

Jascinth M. Williams

Jascinth M. Williams Obituary
teacher and registered nurse, born in Albert Town, Trelawny, Jamaica, West Indies, age 77 years, died on February 13, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Jascinth M. Williams is survived by: her son, Dean Chong and his wife Tammara Chong; her daughter, Paula Chong-Lawrence and her husband, Jeremiah A. Lawrence; her daughter, Carol Chong-Francis and her husband, Lans E. Francis and her daughter, Karen Williams North; her grand-children: Dwayne Chong, Kaithlyn Chong, Cheyanne Chong, Chris Johnson, Nico Francis, Jehan Francis, Chad-Ross Lawrence, Chris-Lloyd Lawrence, Chai Lawrence, Joseph North, Jr. and seven great-grandchildren.

A funeral is scheduled for Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens South located at 2401 Davie Road, Davie FL 33317, U.S.A.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2020
