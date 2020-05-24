Jason Archie Pearce, 46, of Richton, passed away on May 14, 2020, at his home. He was born on January 17, 1974, in Hollywood, FL to Harry Pearce an Diane Holmes.



Jason is preceded in death by his mother; a step-father Danny Riels; one sister, Jennifer Pearce; and his grandmother, Bertha Herrington. He is survived by his wife of seven years; Tamra Pearce, two daughters: Hayli Pearce and Carli McKenney, two step-daughters: Hannah and Jessica Shows, and two siblings: Stephanie(Michael) Green, and Brandy Pearce.



