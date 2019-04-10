|
|
Potts, Jason Dennis, 36, of Oakland Park passed away March 23, 2019. He was born on May 5, 1982 in Fort Lauderdale to parents Jane and Dennis W. Potts. He is preceded in death by his father, Dennis. Survived by his children, Jason D. and Julie M.; mother, Jane Aronson Potts; sister, Jamy S.; brother, Kyle C.; nephew Jayden D.; mother of his children, Brandy Estey; many aunts, uncles and cousins. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 3:00 pm at Kraeer Funeral Home, 200 W. Copans Road, Pompano Beach, www.kraeerpompanobeach.net
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019