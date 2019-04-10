Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kraeer Funeral Home and Cremation Center
200 North Federal Highway
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
(954) 941-4111
Resources
More Obituaries for Jason Potts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason Potts

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jason Potts Obituary
Potts, Jason Dennis, 36, of Oakland Park passed away March 23, 2019. He was born on May 5, 1982 in Fort Lauderdale to parents Jane and Dennis W. Potts. He is preceded in death by his father, Dennis. Survived by his children, Jason D. and Julie M.; mother, Jane Aronson Potts; sister, Jamy S.; brother, Kyle C.; nephew Jayden D.; mother of his children, Brandy Estey; many aunts, uncles and cousins. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 3:00 pm at Kraeer Funeral Home, 200 W. Copans Road, Pompano Beach, www.kraeerpompanobeach.net
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now