Jean Ann Beers Vones, 83, passed away peacefully on February 23. Jean was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Born in Hot Springs, Virginia on May 24, 1936.
Graduated from Miami Edison HS in 1954. She married Chuck Vones in 1954. They raised their family in Hialeah and moved to Pembroke Pines in 1975.
She loved her family, watching her grandchildren participate in sports and dance, shopping, cruises, vacationing in Sanibel and at their cabins in NC.
Survived by her loving husband of 65 years Chuck, son Chuck Jr (Janet), daughter Laura (Richard). Sisters Cherie (Mike) and Diane. Grandchildren Dennis (Terese), Chris (Kristen), Jessica (Brandon), Brittany (Dustin) and Jason (Kara). Great grandchildren Jade, Reed, Michael, Ava, Camden, Crewe, Jaxson, Mason, James and Brody. The family would like to thank mom's caregivers; Hortense Robinson, Kadie Walker and the entire Vitas Hospice team.
Services will be held Saturday, February 29 at Joseph Scarano Pines Memorial Chapel, 9000 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines. Visitation at 10am. Service at 11.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2020