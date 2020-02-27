Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph A. Scarano Funeral Homes-Pines Memorial Chapel
9000 Pines Boulevard
Pembroke Pines, FL 33024-6441
954-438-8222
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Joseph A. Scarano Funeral Homes-Pines Memorial Chapel
9000 Pines Boulevard
Pembroke Pines, FL 33024-6441
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Joseph A. Scarano Funeral Homes-Pines Memorial Chapel
9000 Pines Boulevard
Pembroke Pines, FL 33024-6441
View Map

Jean Ann Vones


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Ann Vones Obituary
Jean Ann Beers Vones, 83, passed away peacefully on February 23. Jean was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Born in Hot Springs, Virginia on May 24, 1936.

Graduated from Miami Edison HS in 1954. She married Chuck Vones in 1954. They raised their family in Hialeah and moved to Pembroke Pines in 1975.

She loved her family, watching her grandchildren participate in sports and dance, shopping, cruises, vacationing in Sanibel and at their cabins in NC.

Survived by her loving husband of 65 years Chuck, son Chuck Jr (Janet), daughter Laura (Richard). Sisters Cherie (Mike) and Diane. Grandchildren Dennis (Terese), Chris (Kristen), Jessica (Brandon), Brittany (Dustin) and Jason (Kara). Great grandchildren Jade, Reed, Michael, Ava, Camden, Crewe, Jaxson, Mason, James and Brody. The family would like to thank mom's caregivers; Hortense Robinson, Kadie Walker and the entire Vitas Hospice team.

Services will be held Saturday, February 29 at Joseph Scarano Pines Memorial Chapel, 9000 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines. Visitation at 10am. Service at 11.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph A. Scarano Funeral Homes-Pines Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -