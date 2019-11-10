|
In loving memory of Jean Baird Pitcairn,85, born in Shotts, Scotland. Jean passed away in the early morning hours on October 27,2019 in Fort Lauderdale after a long battle with ill health. She is survived by her loving children, Jean Ann Holden, (Florida), Rodger Jordan and his wife Alice,( UK,) 4 Grandchildren, 11 Great Grandchildren and 1.5 Great Great Grandchildren. She tirelessly contributed to the community by volunteering at Imperial Point Hospital for 17 years. Jean's sharp wit and sharper sense of humor and unforgettable laugh along with the love she shared will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her. R.I.P
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 10, 2019