Eaker, Jean Bessie passed away to be with the Lord on April 3, 2019. She is now with her loving husband of 65 years, Ervin Eaker, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Ervin Y. Eaker, Jr MD and daughter in law, Mary Eaker ( and her parents Charles and Mildred Davis), grandchildren Jonathan Y. Eaker, Jessica M. Eaker, Stephen C. Eaker ( and granddaughter in law Felicia Eaker), and greatgrandchildren Ava E. Eaker and Ashton C. Eaker. She was born in Abbeville, SC and moved to Atlanta where she married Ervin, then moved to Pompano Beach where she raised her son. She devoted her life, time and treasure to her family and to the Lord. She was a member of the Grace Brethren Church in Pompano and later the Grace Baptist in Deerfield. She was a faithful volunteer at North Broward Hospital for over 4 decades. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed. A committal service will be held on May 1 at 11:30 am at S. Fla VA national cemetery in Lake Worth. Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary