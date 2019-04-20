Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Eaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Bessie Eaker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jean Bessie Eaker Obituary
Eaker, Jean Bessie passed away to be with the Lord on April 3, 2019. She is now with her loving husband of 65 years, Ervin Eaker, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Ervin Y. Eaker, Jr MD and daughter in law, Mary Eaker ( and her parents Charles and Mildred Davis), grandchildren Jonathan Y. Eaker, Jessica M. Eaker, Stephen C. Eaker ( and granddaughter in law Felicia Eaker), and greatgrandchildren Ava E. Eaker and Ashton C. Eaker. She was born in Abbeville, SC and moved to Atlanta where she married Ervin, then moved to Pompano Beach where she raised her son. She devoted her life, time and treasure to her family and to the Lord. She was a member of the Grace Brethren Church in Pompano and later the Grace Baptist in Deerfield. She was a faithful volunteer at North Broward Hospital for over 4 decades. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed. A committal service will be held on May 1 at 11:30 am at S. Fla VA national cemetery in Lake Worth.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.