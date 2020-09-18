1/1
Jean Cerier
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Cerier of Boynton Beach, FL, died peacefully on September 14, 2020. Jeanette Gertrude Rosen was born March 2, 1930, in Fitchburg, MA, a daughter of Samuel and Sadie Rosen. She was married to the late Dr. William Cerier for 47 years.

The Ceriers lived in Leominster, MA, where she enjoyed entertaining, her yarn store, skiing, and travel. Over 30 years ago, they moved to Boynton Beach, where she had many wonderful friends and volunteered at the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge.

Mrs. Cerier loved being there for family weddings, new babies, graduations, and reunions. Earlier this year she was surrounded by family for her 90th birthday party.

She will be much missed by daughter Susan Janowsky and son-in-law Jay of Barnegat, NJ; son Edward Cerier and daughter-in-law Alison of Minneapolis, MN; and daughter Charlene Appleman and partner Kenneth MacLeod of Medway, MA. She delighted in grandchildren Leah, Stephanie, Brian, Alexander, Lee, Scott, and Rachel and great-grandchildren Mikaela, Anya, William, Hailey, Kaitlin, and Orly. She will also be greatly missed by her sister- and brother-in-law, Ellen and Edmund Buzanoski of Boynton Beach. She was sister to the late Doris Jaffe and Saul Rosen.

A private service was held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sep. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved