Jean Cerier of Boynton Beach, FL, died peacefully on September 14, 2020. Jeanette Gertrude Rosen was born March 2, 1930, in Fitchburg, MA, a daughter of Samuel and Sadie Rosen. She was married to the late Dr. William Cerier for 47 years.



The Ceriers lived in Leominster, MA, where she enjoyed entertaining, her yarn store, skiing, and travel. Over 30 years ago, they moved to Boynton Beach, where she had many wonderful friends and volunteered at the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge.



Mrs. Cerier loved being there for family weddings, new babies, graduations, and reunions. Earlier this year she was surrounded by family for her 90th birthday party.



She will be much missed by daughter Susan Janowsky and son-in-law Jay of Barnegat, NJ; son Edward Cerier and daughter-in-law Alison of Minneapolis, MN; and daughter Charlene Appleman and partner Kenneth MacLeod of Medway, MA. She delighted in grandchildren Leah, Stephanie, Brian, Alexander, Lee, Scott, and Rachel and great-grandchildren Mikaela, Anya, William, Hailey, Kaitlin, and Orly. She will also be greatly missed by her sister- and brother-in-law, Ellen and Edmund Buzanoski of Boynton Beach. She was sister to the late Doris Jaffe and Saul Rosen.



A private service was held.



