Jean (Kisarewich) Eddie

Jean (Kisarewich) Eddie Obituary
Jean B. Eddie (Kisarewich), 91, passed away on March 20, 2019. A longtime resident of S. Florida. She retired from Bell South/AT&T. She loved music & dancing. She was preceded in death by her twin sister Joanne Hozak and son Robert B. Eddie. She is survived by her granddaughter Tiffany Eddie and many nieces & nephews. Visitation will be held on Sunday March 24 from 3 PM – 6 PM at the T.M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Gregory's Catholic Church, Monday March 25 at 10:00 AM. Burial to follow at Hollywood Memorial Gardens. To read more, please visit tmralph.com.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 22, 2019
