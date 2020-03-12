|
Jean-Faye Friedt (nee Thomas), beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and long time Fort Lauderdale resident, passed away on March 4 at age 91. Jean-Faye was heavily involved in volunteering for local charitable and educational causes. She served as a Docent at the Museum of Art and was involved in founding the Festival of Trees. She served on the Pine Crest Founder's Council, was a long-time member of Beaux Arts and regularly worked on Promenade in the Park. She also served on the JKV Senate, the Opera Guild, Easter Lily Society, and the Holy Cross Auxiliary. Jean-Faye enjoyed traveling, shopping, and reading; but, she particularly enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by four daughters and three sons-in-law, Catherine Bauerle, Christine Hussey (Rick), Lucy Dublin (Steve), and Betsy Rinella (Mike); eight grandchildren, Diana Bauerle (Srik Gopal), Donald Bauerle III (Aniko), Bryan Hussey (Liz), Thomas Hussey (Lauren), Ricky Huff (Leah), Logan Huff (Mackenzie), Drew Rinella (Bailie); four great-grandchildren, Areva Gopal, Emily Hussey, Ella Jaye Hussey, and Hayes Huff; and, one brother-in-law, Glenn H. Friedt, Jr. Her husband, Ted Friedt, and a great-grandchild, Theo Huff, predeceased her. Visitation will be on Monday, March 23, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Baird-Case Jordan-Fannin Funeral Home, 4343 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308, 954-492-4000. The funeral will be Tuesday, March 24, at 10 a.m., at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her honor to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, NationalPCF.org, 813-269-0955.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020