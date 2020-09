In loving memory of Jean Gerhard Ackerson, 89 of Pembroke Pines, FL who passed away September 5, 2020. Jean is survived by her daughter Laura Stohl, sister Joan Holth (Allen), grandchildren Erika Brewer, Kristen Miller, David Reinhardt, Jennifer Stohl, and Erik Stohl, 14 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandson and 6 stepchildren, their spouses, children, and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Werner and Minnette Gerhard, her son Gary Stohl, daughter Sandra Wilmoth, and her loving husband Bruce Ackerson. She was loved by all and will be forever missed



