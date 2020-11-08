My Grandmother was a devout Catholic and I know she is with the Lord. Jean is forever loved and missed.

She wanted this posted on her memorial page:

God Has Promised

God has kept His promise to send the rain and sun, the splendor of the seasons, the night when day is done. Everything we treasure here on earth below is given without measure with love, to thrive and grow. God has also promised that one day we shall see His kingdom and the glory, for all eternity.

Patrick Earley

Grandchild