Jean Kirchartz Earley, 99, of Deerfield Beach, FL passed away peacefully on November 2, 2020. Jean is predeceased by her husband, Walter J. Earley and a son Richard Earley. Jean was born in Pittsburgh November 20, 1920 and moved to Deerfield Beach in 1980. In 1942, Jean graduated from McGee Hospital Nursing School and joined the Army Nurse Corp as a 2nd Lieutenant attached to the 1st Troop Carrier Command of USAAF. After WWII, she returned to Pittsburgh to start the first licensed private academic preschool, the former Mother Goose School in Penn Hills, Pennsylvania. Her husband was a Captain in the 8th Air Force and returned home to help grow the school to over 100 children per day. After 32 years as a registered nurse and educator Jean retired to become an avid golfer and longtime member of Churchill Valley Country Club in Pennsylvania and DeerCreek Country Club in Florida. She was a charter member of The Women's Memorial in Washington D.C., honoring her military service. Jean had a strong faith as a devoted Catholic, she loved life, people, playing bridge and gardening.
Jean is survived by a son, Walter C. Earley of Pittsburgh, two daughters, Mary Jean Walkinshaw (Scott) of Houston, and Suzanne DeMulder (Tom) of Milford. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Patrick C. Earley, Esq. (Michael) of Jacksonville Beach, Thomas J. DeMulder of Milford and Angela Earley of Pittsburgh.
Graveside services with military honors will be on Monday November 9, 2020 1:30PM at South Florida Veterans National Cemetery 6501 South State Road 7 Lake Worth, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Memphis, TN in her honor.