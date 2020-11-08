1/1
Jean Kirchartz Earley
1920 - 2020
Jean Kirchartz Earley, 99, of Deerfield Beach, FL passed away peacefully on November 2, 2020. Jean is predeceased by her husband, Walter J. Earley and a son Richard Earley. Jean was born in Pittsburgh November 20, 1920 and moved to Deerfield Beach in 1980. In 1942, Jean graduated from McGee Hospital Nursing School and joined the Army Nurse Corp as a 2nd Lieutenant attached to the 1st Troop Carrier Command of USAAF. After WWII, she returned to Pittsburgh to start the first licensed private academic preschool, the former Mother Goose School in Penn Hills, Pennsylvania. Her husband was a Captain in the 8th Air Force and returned home to help grow the school to over 100 children per day. After 32 years as a registered nurse and educator Jean retired to become an avid golfer and longtime member of Churchill Valley Country Club in Pennsylvania and DeerCreek Country Club in Florida. She was a charter member of The Women's Memorial in Washington D.C., honoring her military service. Jean had a strong faith as a devoted Catholic, she loved life, people, playing bridge and gardening.

Jean is survived by a son, Walter C. Earley of Pittsburgh, two daughters, Mary Jean Walkinshaw (Scott) of Houston, and Suzanne DeMulder (Tom) of Milford. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Patrick C. Earley, Esq. (Michael) of Jacksonville Beach, Thomas J. DeMulder of Milford and Angela Earley of Pittsburgh.

Graveside services with military honors will be on Monday November 9, 2020 1:30PM at South Florida Veterans National Cemetery 6501 South State Road 7 Lake Worth, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, TN in her honor.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Graveside service
01:30 PM
South Florida Veterans National Cemetery
Memories & Condolences

November 7, 2020
My Grandmother was a devout Catholic and I know she is with the Lord. Jean is forever loved and missed.
She wanted this posted on her memorial page:
God Has Promised
God has kept His promise to send the rain and sun, the splendor of the seasons, the night when day is done. Everything we treasure here on earth below is given without measure with love, to thrive and grow. God has also promised that one day we shall see His kingdom and the glory, for all eternity.
Patrick Earley
Grandchild
A wonderful and loved Grandmother that was a beacon of light and strength. Rest In Peace
Patrick Earley
Family
