Jean Marie Cournoyer
Jean Marie Cournoyer, 89, passed away June 15th, 2019 surrounded by her family. Jean was born April 5th, 1930, in Miami, Florida to parents Carl and Elizabeth Morrison. Jean is survived by her eleven children: sons, Peter, Phillip, Bruce, Donald, Danny, Stephen, Howard, Thomas and Patrick; daughters, Janet Huwer and Betty DiBlasi; nineteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchidlren. Jean is preceded in death by her husband, Peter Cournoyer, her brother Fr. Carl Morrison and sister MaryAnn Puccio. A funeral mass will be held at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Davie, Florida on Thursday, June 20th at 10:00AM. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park. Arrangements by T.M. Ralph Funeral Home Sunrise, FL 33325. To read more visit tmralph.com 954 587-6888
Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 19, 2019