Jean Nelson Bulfin passed away peacefully on February 17th in her Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL home at the age of 92. Norma Jean Nelson was born on November 12, 1927 in Joliet, Illinois to Blanche Delaney and Pol Nelson just 11 months after the arrival of her adored brother, Robert. She grew up in Elwood, Il. and attended Joliet Township High School. After graduation, Jean entered the nursing program at Little Company of Mary Hospital on the South Side of Chicago. It was shortly after completing her degree that she met her future husband. She had heard he was a Notre Dame fan – one who had a car - and, needing a ride to a game, she found Dr. Matthew Bulfin in line at the hospital cafeteria. Thus began a lifetime of love and partnership that stretched over 50 years.
Jean had boundless energy with which she loved and supported her countless friends and ever-growing family. She was eternally upbeat and never said an unkind word about anyone. She was the first to offer help when someone was in need and never asked for anything in return. Along with her husband Matt, she spent a lifetime in prayerful support of the Catholic Church and its teachings on protection of the unborn, often hosting visiting clergy in their home. Jean was a fierce competitor on the tennis courts and cherished her time on the clay at Indian Creek and Coral Ridge Country Clubs. She volunteered faithfully at Holy Cross Hospital's Pink Lady shop, even creating the "boutique" with her friends within the thrift shop. She lived by example and was a role model to her children and grandchildren. She will be missed by many.
She is predeceased in death by her parents, brother Bob, husband Matt, sons Jim and Tom, and grandson Sean. She leaves behind her sons Bob (Gail), John (Joey), daughters Sue and Colleen Maloney (Greg), grandchildren Katie Piane, Molly Vallier, Meghan Monteiro, Brigid Burke, Michael Bulfin, Jim Doody, Bill Doody, Molly Morgan and Matt Maloney. And, great grandchildren Johnny, Josie, Hank, Nolan, Vincent, Tyler, Claire, Emma, Teagan, Alana, Leila, Liam, Pierce, Jack and one yet to arrive but due in April.
While there are too many friends to name, the family wants to especially thank Monica Marsden, Natalie Marsden Bennet and Juliet Tracey-Heywood who, as devoted caregivers, made the last few years of her life happy and fulfilled.
A Visitation will be held at 10:15 followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Tues., Feb. 25th at Assumption Catholic Church, 2001 S. Ocean Blvd., Laud-by-the-Sea. Memorials may be made in Jean's name to the Pink Lady Thrift Shop, Holy Cross Hospital Auxiliary, 4725 N. Fed. Hwy, Ft. Laud., FL 33308. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Kalis-McIntee Funeral & Cremation Center, 954-566-7621. Online condolences at KalisMcintee.com.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 23, 2020