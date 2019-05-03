Jean Carr Shindler, born September 11, 1945 in Sarasota, FL, passed away at age 73 on April 29, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. She graduated with honors from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, Terre Haute, IN. She had a remarkable career in book publishing and was head of the college science division at Holt, Rinehart and Winston in Manhattan. Jean was the much-beloved wife of Ronald for 43 years. Prior to their relocation to Jacksonville in 2016, they lived in Ft. Lauderdale for 29 years. Jean loved spending time with family, cooking, traveling, reading, studying astrology, participating in myriad educational and social groups, and always laughing. Our amazing Jean is survived by her children, Kelly and Matthew; sisters, Eileen Webb, Susan Dobson and Mary Lou Sunderland; brother, Steven Carr; and grandchildren, Soren and Iona Licari. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Patient Assistance Foundation of Cancer Specialists of North Florida, Jacksonville. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Monday, May 6, at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 435 1st Ave N, Jacksonville Beach with visitation an hour prior.You may leave words of comfort and sympathy at www.Hardage-GiddensChapelHills.com. HARDAGE-GIDDENS CHAPEL HILLS, 850 Saint Johns Bluff Road North, Jacksonville, FL 32225, is serving the family. Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary