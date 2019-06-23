Jeanne B. Murray of Deerfield Beach passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. She was 93 years old. Jeanne was born on April 1, 1926 in Erie, Pennsylvania to parents Nelson and Adelaide (Hardner) Baldwin. She moved to South Florida in 1960 making her home in Deerfield Beach. She was a long-time employee handling secretarial duties with the City of Deerfield Beach. Jeanne enjoyed being an active member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for over 60 years; still meeting with her sorority sisters for lunch almost every month. She was also a member of The Daughters of the King at St. Gregory's' Episcopal Church in Boca Raton, where she began attending services in the early 1960's. She was a devout Christian, loving mother, proud grandmother and great-grandmother. Jeanne is survived by daughter Pam (Randy) Barnett, and sons Harry Murray, Kevin (Janice) Murray and Michael Murray. Beloved grandchildren: Jessica Hanshaw, Trevor, Bradford and Hayley Murray as well as 12 great-grandchildren. Jeanne is now reunited in heaven with son Terry Murray and grandson Terrance Murray. A memorial service in celebration of her life will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at St. Gregory's Episcopal Church – 100 NE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton 33432. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of Miami Health System (305-243-9088); Hope Hospice; or a . Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary