Jeanne Benjamin, born Jeanne Marie Bresland in Chicago, IL on April 21st, 1927, (died September 25, 2019) was mother of Joan Moran and Sandra Hormozi, grandmother of 2, great grandmother of 9 and great-great of 13. In her youth she danced in some of the biggest nightclubs in Chicago as a Latin dancer and even teamed up with her Mother "Rita" of Rio and Rita as a sister act during WWII. In the heyday of 1950's Miami Beach, she worked at the Place Pigalle where she hobnobbed with stars like Frank Sinatra. She returned to Chicago in the late 50's but left the snow of Chicago in 1979 to return to her beloved Florida. In her lifetime, she loved to play golf, shoot pool, ride her bike, was an avid reader, loved speaking Spanish, took night classes when she could, had a "green thumb" and enjoyed a cocktail. She was an independent and tenacious woman who supported herself and her younger daughter. She paid her last condo payment at 79 and worked until she was 80. Her home was her castle and was never more happy than to be there watching a great film on TCM in her "retirement" years. She left this earth with her favorite Three Tenors and Grieg Piano Concerto in A CDs accompanying her on her way.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 20, 2019