Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Benjamin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Benjamin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanne Benjamin Obituary
Jeanne Benjamin, born Jeanne Marie Bresland in Chicago, IL on April 21st, 1927, (died September 25, 2019) was mother of Joan Moran and Sandra Hormozi, grandmother of 2, great grandmother of 9 and great-great of 13. In her youth she danced in some of the biggest nightclubs in Chicago as a Latin dancer and even teamed up with her Mother "Rita" of Rio and Rita as a sister act during WWII. In the heyday of 1950's Miami Beach, she worked at the Place Pigalle where she hobnobbed with stars like Frank Sinatra. She returned to Chicago in the late 50's but left the snow of Chicago in 1979 to return to her beloved Florida. In her lifetime, she loved to play golf, shoot pool, ride her bike, was an avid reader, loved speaking Spanish, took night classes when she could, had a "green thumb" and enjoyed a cocktail. She was an independent and tenacious woman who supported herself and her younger daughter. She paid her last condo payment at 79 and worked until she was 80. Her home was her castle and was never more happy than to be there watching a great film on TCM in her "retirement" years. She left this earth with her favorite Three Tenors and Grieg Piano Concerto in A CDs accompanying her on her way.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.