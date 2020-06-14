Jeanne Stedman Hollinger, 94, (née Bjork) passed peacefully on June 13, 2020 surrounded by family in the compassionate care of Hospice By The Sea in Pompano Beach FL. Jeanne battled the progressive effects of ALS - Lou Gehrig's Disease - since late Summer 2019. She is survived by her brother Carl Bjork, Fayetteville NY, sister Karleen Heinemann, Winchester VA, son William C. Stedman, daughters-in-law Sandra Stedman, Mt. Dora FL and Lisa Stedman, Merritt Island FL, 7 nieces and nephews, 4 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Jeanne is pre-deceased by her parents Carl & Laura Bjork, sisters Helen and Roberta (Bobby) Manlius NY, husbands Theodore B. Stedman and H. Mills Hollinger, partner Andrew W. Barton, all of Ft. Lauderdale FL, and her younger son, Theodore Charles Stedman - Teddy - of Merritt Island FL. Jeanne was a lifelong leader, gifted gardener, musician, teacher, dancer, world traveler, sailor & First Mate, a wonderful wife, and mother to her 2 adopted sons. She was an active member of numerous civic, social and educational organizations, both in Grosse Pointe MI and Ft. Lauderdale FL. Jeanne was a member of the Methodist Church, Order of the Eastern Star, area representative of Michigan Parent Teacher Association, US Power Squadron, Coral Ridge "AncHers" and Board Member of the Coral Ridge Yacht Club, Ft. Lauderdale FL. Her ashes will rest in the family vault, Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Pompano Beach FL. In lieu of flowers, please support the ALS Association's Florida Chapter and TrustBridge Hospice By The Sea, Pompano Beach FL.



