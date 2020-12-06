On Thursday, December 3, 2020, Jeannette, 96, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus at the Woodlands of John Knox Village in Pompano Beach, FL.
She was born Jeanne Eugenie Bonhuil November 23, 1924 in Reims, France, to Maurice and Marguerite. She survived the Nazi invasion of WWII. Her father, a member of the French Resistance, carried secret papers in the soles of his shoes. As a teenager, she was temporarily separated from her family when she was forced to evacuate to the French coast in a cattle car with only 1 of her 2 brothers. A few years later, Philip Assaf Coury, an Army Captain with the Eisenhower Quartermaster Corps, swept her off her feet. They married just after the war on January 19, 1946 in Reims, then moved to Hopewell, VA where she became a U.S. citizen.
They raised three children as she overcame the language barrier and earned a Masters in Psychology from VCU, where she went on to work until she retired in her sixties. She was a force to be reckoned with. Philip always said as he shook his head, "You don't know what it's like being married to a French woman." In 1988, after 42 years of marriage, Philip passed into eternity with our Savior, Jesus. Jeannette moved to Oakland Park, FL and then John Knox Village in Pompano Beach where she continued to travel and volunteer for almost twenty years.
Jeannette was preceded in death by her husband, her brothers Jean and Jacques, all seven of her brothers and sisters-in-law and a number of her nieces and nephews. She is survived by her three children Maurice Coury of Monterey, California, Gerald Coury of Edmond, Oklahoma and Patricia Hartman of Oakland Park, Florida, as well as seven grandchildren, Kristen, Nicholas, Matthew, Philip, Adam, David, and Hannah, and four great-grandchildren, Brian, Vincent, Andrew and Jason.
No services are planned at this time. Please send any donations to the Resident Assistance Fund at John Knox Village Foundation at JKVFoundation.com/donation
or call 954-784-4757.
The family thanks the outstanding shabazim, aides, and nurses at the Woodlands for their amazing loving care, especially when we could not visit because of Covid.