1/1
Jeannette Bonhuil Coury
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeannette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Thursday, December 3, 2020, Jeannette, 96, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus at the Woodlands of John Knox Village in Pompano Beach, FL.

She was born Jeanne Eugenie Bonhuil November 23, 1924 in Reims, France, to Maurice and Marguerite. She survived the Nazi invasion of WWII. Her father, a member of the French Resistance, carried secret papers in the soles of his shoes. As a teenager, she was temporarily separated from her family when she was forced to evacuate to the French coast in a cattle car with only 1 of her 2 brothers. A few years later, Philip Assaf Coury, an Army Captain with the Eisenhower Quartermaster Corps, swept her off her feet. They married just after the war on January 19, 1946 in Reims, then moved to Hopewell, VA where she became a U.S. citizen.

They raised three children as she overcame the language barrier and earned a Masters in Psychology from VCU, where she went on to work until she retired in her sixties. She was a force to be reckoned with. Philip always said as he shook his head, "You don't know what it's like being married to a French woman." In 1988, after 42 years of marriage, Philip passed into eternity with our Savior, Jesus. Jeannette moved to Oakland Park, FL and then John Knox Village in Pompano Beach where she continued to travel and volunteer for almost twenty years.

Jeannette was preceded in death by her husband, her brothers Jean and Jacques, all seven of her brothers and sisters-in-law and a number of her nieces and nephews. She is survived by her three children Maurice Coury of Monterey, California, Gerald Coury of Edmond, Oklahoma and Patricia Hartman of Oakland Park, Florida, as well as seven grandchildren, Kristen, Nicholas, Matthew, Philip, Adam, David, and Hannah, and four great-grandchildren, Brian, Vincent, Andrew and Jason.

No services are planned at this time. Please send any donations to the Resident Assistance Fund at John Knox Village Foundation at JKVFoundation.com/donation or call 954-784-4757.

The family thanks the outstanding shabazim, aides, and nurses at the Woodlands for their amazing loving care, especially when we could not visit because of Covid.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved