SCHRADER, Jeannette R., 88, of Pompano Beach passed away on July 22, 2019. Born in Norwood, New Jersey on February 5, 1931 to parents, Philomina (nee Lanzana) and Louis Benaquista. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Robert Schrader; son, Robert (Debra) Schrader; grandsons, Stephen (Sophia) and Justin Schrader; sister in law, Lois Benaquista. She will be missed by all. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm with a wake service at 6:00pm Kraeer Funeral Home, 200 West Copans Road, Pompano Beach, FL 33064. Jeanette will be laid to rest at Ferncliff Cemetery, Hartsdale, New York. www.kraeerpompanobeach.net
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 24, 2019