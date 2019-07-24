Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kraeer Funeral Home
200 West Copans Rd
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
(954) 784-4000
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kraeer Funeral Home
200 West Copans Rd
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
View Map
Wake
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
Kraeer Funeral Home
200 West Copans Rd
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JEANNETTE SCHRADER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEANNETTE R. SCHRADER


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEANNETTE R. SCHRADER Obituary
SCHRADER, Jeannette R., 88, of Pompano Beach passed away on July 22, 2019. Born in Norwood, New Jersey on February 5, 1931 to parents, Philomina (nee Lanzana) and Louis Benaquista. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Robert Schrader; son, Robert (Debra) Schrader; grandsons, Stephen (Sophia) and Justin Schrader; sister in law, Lois Benaquista. She will be missed by all. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm with a wake service at 6:00pm Kraeer Funeral Home, 200 West Copans Road, Pompano Beach, FL 33064. Jeanette will be laid to rest at Ferncliff Cemetery, Hartsdale, New York. www.kraeerpompanobeach.net
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now