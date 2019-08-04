Home

First United Methodist Church
625 NE Mizner Blvd
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church of Boca Raton
625 NE Mizner Boulevard
Boca Raton, FL
Jeffrey B. Little, an analyst, author and publisher, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2019 in Deerfield Beach, Florida. He was 76. Jeff will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Judy, his son, David (Tracey) Little and his daughter, Suzanne (Mark) McCartney; grandsons Jack, George, Henry and Christopher Jay and step grandchildren Lyndsey and Christopher McCartney. He is also survived by his sister Toni Jo Goodrich, brother Christopher S. Little, sister-in-law Paige Little, spouse of his predeceased younger brother, Jay "Bud" Little. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, 11am at First United Methodist Church of Boca Raton, 625 NE Mizner Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL 33432.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019
