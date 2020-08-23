Jeffrey David Berger C.P.A., was the son of Andrea Berger Gero and the late Arthur Berger. On May 28th at the age of 41 Jeffrey's heart gave out and he departed this earth. His friends and clients described him as a person who exemplified the qualities of a mensch-someone who gave of himself in time and resources and was always there to help others. Intellectually gifted, Jeff graduated from the University of Florida in just three years. He leaves behind his beloved daughter Jocelyn and her mother, Tabatha Mcgee Jaskuluski, brother, Michael Berger (Melissa) and the love of his life, Michelle Baker. This world was a better place because Jeffrey was in it. Donations in memory of Jeffrey may be made to Temple Dor Dorim in Weston or Feeding South Florida. Services have been held.



