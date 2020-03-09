Home

Mr. Jeffrey "Jeff" Louis Long, 49, of Hollywood, Florida passed away unexpectedly May 22, 2019 at his home. Jeff is the son of Milton "Biff" Lee Long and the late Barbara Jane Long, and the grandson of the late Benjamin and Dorothy Kushner and the late Ira and Florence Long.

Jeff is survived by his sister, Jennifer "Gigi" Berman and husband Neil of Marietta, Georgia and half-sister, Kimberly Johnson and husband Larry of Elizabethtown, North Carolina. Three nephews, Blake Rich and wife Alley, Benjamin Berman and Blake Berman and one niece, Alyssa Berman. Jeff is preceded in death by his uncles Wilbert Long, James Colon Long, Donnie Long and Homer Long and aunt Gladys Thomas.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 9, 2020
