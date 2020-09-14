1/1
Jeffrey N. Perkins
Jeffrey N. Perkins, 68, went to be with the Lord on September 10th. Jeff was a very special person who lived to help other people. Jeff was dearly loved and his memory will be cherished by all who knew him.

Jeff was born on September 9th, 1952 in Littleton, NH and lived in Bethlehem before the family moved to Hollywood, FL. Jeff was a Viet Nam veteran and served his country with honor.

Jeff is survived by his son Jeffrery Jason Perkins, his sister Nancy Perkins Norris, his sister Donna Larvenz and brother-in-law, Greg Larvenz, sister, Stacy Lindberg and brother-in-law Eric Lindberg, brother Matthew Perkins and sister-in-law Hillary Perkins and several nieces and nephews.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sep. 14, 2020.
