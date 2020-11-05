Jeffrey Paris, 78, of P. Pines, FL, passed away on October 26th surrounded by love and family. He was born on December 15,1941 in Springfield, MA to John and Mary Paris. Jeff is a proud graduate of the University of Miami, earning both a Bachelor and Master's Degree there. Jeff worked for 38 years at Carol City High School as both a teacher and athletic director. Jeff's dedication to his career has been felt and recognized throughout the community, earning him a Certificate of Appreciation from the City of Miami and an inclusion in Who's Who Among Teachers. Upon his retirement, Jeff's favorite weekends consisted of him and his wife attending Carol City and UM football games. His love of family, friends, the outdoors, trains, sports, and animals will always be remembered.



He is survived by his wife, Virginia, daughter Leanne and husband Ryan, stepson Joseph and wife Monica, brother John and wife Lynn, and grandchildren Avery, Colton, Madeline, and Joseph.



