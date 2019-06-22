Home

Jeffrey Kahn
June 2, 1951-June 19, 2019. We mourn the loss of Jeffrey, husband of Deborah for 45 years, father of David and spouse Melanie, Jennifer and spouse Juan Jose, grandfather of Abraham Jonah. He was a partner at Greenberg Traurig LLP, where we was co-chair of their ESOP group. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and colleagues. Words cannot express our sorrow. Contributions in his memory may be made to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum or any charity of your choosing.
