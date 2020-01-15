Home

Jem and Sandy Rose In Memoriam
IN MEMORIAM

Sandy and Joan Rose (nee Miles) of Miramar, Florida, always together in life not to be separated by death, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2017 and Wednesday, January 11, 2017 respectively.

We continue to celebrate their lives every year just as they would have wanted and realize the joy they brought to us all. Jem and Sandy forever in our hearts.

Loved and remembered by: Icilda (Mother), Renee (daughter), Dane, Sandy, and Marc (sons), Daughters-in-law, Grandchildren, Siblings, Sisters and Brothers-in-law, Nieces, Nephews, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and Friends.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 15, 2020
