Jennie-Belle Barr( nee Perry) peacefully passed away on July 22, 2020 at the age of 103. She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. and raised in White Plains, N.Y. She was predeceased by her sister , June, brother Charles, niece Carol, her youngest son Scott and her husbands, Angelo ' Stig ' Biviano and Hugh Barr.



Jennie-Belle graduated with a Bachelor's degree from Middlebury College in 1938. One year later, she was cast in the Broadway play ' The American Way.



She married Frederick Armstrong in 1941 and they had three sons: Fred, Tom and Scott. After World War II , the family moved to Syracuse, N.Y. No stranger to theater and entertainment , she was hired in 1955 as the first Women's Director at WSYR television, hosting a daily morning show called ' Women's World '.She also hosted numerous civic events, often performing monologues involving situational scenarios seen through the eyes of characters she had created.



She taught high school English and Drama in the 1960's in Norwich, N.Y. She directed many school plays while still finding time to perform in various community theater productions, often reprising her well known character monologues.



Jennie-Belle retired to Wellington, Florida in 1975 where she was a familiar figure on the golf course. She is survived by her two sons, Fred ( Barbara ) of Indio, Ca. and Tom ( Susan ) of Boca Raton FL., her sister-in-law, three grandchildren, two greatgrandchildren, two nieces and two nephews. Jennie-Belle was forever a loving mother with a larger than life personality and will be dearly missed by who had the honor and pleasure of knowing her.



