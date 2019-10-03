|
|
Jennie Lee Marcus of Miramar, Florida, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Jennie was the daughter of Harry and Janie Jernigan, and was born in St. George, SC on December 29, 1923. Jennie, moved to Florida and married her love, Fred G. Marcus, in 1946. They raised their children in Miami and later moved to Miramar, Florida. Jennie is survived by her loving sons Paul Marcus (Julie) and Harry Marcus (Concetta). Jennie also leaves her adoring grandchildren Scott Marcus, Christine Marcus, Kevin Marcus, and Dominique Marcus, who will miss their Nana dearly. Visitation will be held Friday October 4th, at 5:00PM-8:00PM at Fred Hunter's Hollywood Funeral Home. Please see Fred Hunter's Website for service details.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 3, 2019